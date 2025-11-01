One day after President Donald Trump denounced the slaughter of Christians in Nigeria, he raised the possibility of military action if Nigeria does nothing to stop Islamic terrorists who have been operating with little to no governmental resistance.

“If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians! WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!” Trump wrote.

In a recent video posted to X, Republican Rep. Riley Moore of West Virginia noted that Nigerian Christians are facing “a systematic campaign of persecution by Islamic terrorist organizations.

“I think there is a question of their collusion in between the current Islamic government in Nigeria and the terrorist organizations that are killing Christians en masse,” he said.

Moore said there had been “7000 Christians murdered this year, that’s 35 a day are killed in Nigeria just for professing their faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

“The government in Nigeria is complicit in the suffering of our brothers and sisters in Christ,” he said in another recent interview, according to Peoples Gazette.

“If I should give some numbers really quick here: there have been 50,000 to 100,000 murdered Christians in Nigeria. This is an astounding number nobody is talking about. It’s genocidal numbers. And at the same period, we have had over 19,000 churches attacked or destroyed.”

“Nigeria has become the deadliest place in the world to be a Christian,” Moore wrote in a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio calling for action to protect Christians.

NEW: Republican Rep. Riley Moore calls on Secretary of State Marco Rubio to take “immediate action” to address the slaughter of Christians in Nigeria. “Christians are being persecuted and killed in Nigeria for professing their faith in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.” Moore… pic.twitter.com/OAaeujRp8v — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 26, 2025

Moore had been calling for Nigeria to be declared a country of Particular Concern, which means it could lose its aid. Trump acted Friday to make that declaration.

“Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a “COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

In response to Trump’s action, Nigeria promised it would fight extremism, but also denied the reported mass killings qualified as “genocide.”

“For the avoidance of any doubt, and out of respect for all the victims and survivors around the world of this unique and appalling crime against humanity, let the record show that there is no genocide, now or ever, in Nigeria,” Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, said, according to Newsweek.

During his first term, Trump placed Nigeria on a watchlist for its actions against Christians.

Former President Joe Biden took Nigeria off the list.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.