Breaking: Trump Warns Hamas to Stop Murdering Gazans - 'We Will Have No Choice But ... to Kill Them'

President Donald Trump threatened dire consequences for Hamas Thursday over the terror group’s continued killing of Palestinians in Gaza.

Days after Hamas agreed to a cease-fire to end two years of fighting with Israel, reports continued to emerge of new executions and violence.

In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump threatened to intervene.

“If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the Deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them,” the president wrote.

He concluded, “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 01:30 PM EST 10/16/25 pic.twitter.com/PGJcqAmyNW — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) October 16, 2025

The warning came amid graphic footage circulating on social media showing apparent public executions in Gaza City.

According to CNN, violent clashes erupted between Hamas and rival Arab groups in several areas across Gaza, including one incident that resulted in a mass execution.

A video shared by Hamas-affiliated channels showed masked fighters killing multiple blindfolded people in a crowded square as onlookers watched.

The gruesome footage appeared to show Hamas using violence to keep power after Israel’s partial withdrawal from the area.

The Trump-brokered Gaza peace deal, signed earlier this week, made the demilitarization of Gaza a core requirement for lasting stability.

