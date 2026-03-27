BREAKING: Trump Weighing 10,000 More Troops to Middle East, Ground Operation on the Table

A new report indicates that the U.S. may be preparing for a ground operation against Iran.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday night that the Pentagon is considering sending up to 10,000 additional troops to the Middle East.

“The Pentagon is looking at sending up to 10,000 additional ground troops to the Middle East to give President Trump more military options even as he weighs peace talks with Tehran,” Department of War officials told the newspaper.

According to the report, the additional forces would join roughly 5,000 Marines already deployed to the region.

They would also reinforce thousands of paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division.

It remains unclear where exactly the troops would be positioned. The report said they would likely be within striking distance of Iran and strategic Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf.

Administration officials have not formally announced any new deployments.

“All announcements regarding troop deployments will come from the Department of War,” Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said.

She concluded that President Donald Trump “always has all military options at his disposal.”

Earlier reporting suggested the administration may be weighing even more aggressive options.

The Times of Israel reported that Trump appears to be leaning toward a ground operation against Iran.

An official familiar with ceasefire talks said the White House believes Tehran could buckle under military pressure.

The same official said the U.S. has already dispatched thousands of troops with the goal of capturing Kharg Island and ultimately forcing Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

A second official warned that holding the island could require far more troops and a longer conflict.

Trump has said the operation against Iran remains ahead of schedule.

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