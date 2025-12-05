Share
Breaking: Trump Wins FIFA Peace Prize, Calls it 'One of the Great Honors of My Life'

 By Johnathan Jones  December 5, 2025 at 12:39pm
President Donald Trump received the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize Friday, marking the first time the global soccer organization has issued such an award.

The Trump War Room account announced the news on X with a video showing the trophy and wrote that Trump had been honored “for ending nearly nine wars and for his endless pursuit of peace around the globe.”

The video showed Trump alongside multiple world leaders following a year of foreign policy wins.

Fox News reported that the award was presented at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., during the World Cup final draw.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino personally gave Trump the trophy.

The trophy featured golden hands holding a soccer ball.

Trump was also given a medal, which he put on immediately after accepting it.

A certificate said the FIFA Peace Prize is presented annually to an individual who advances peace and unity through leadership and action.

Trump said of the recognition, “This is truly one of the great honors of my life.”

He also said he and Infantino discussed efforts they believed saved “millions and millions of lives.”

Trump highlighted the wars he said were ended during his presidency and the conflicts he said were prevented.

In March, Trump signed an executive order creating the task force for the World Cup tournament shared by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

