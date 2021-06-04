News
News

Breaking: Trump's Facebook Ban Is Ending, But Nowhere Near Soon Enough

Dillon Burroughs June 4, 2021 at 11:25am

Facebook announced on Friday that former President Donald Trump will be suspended from its platform for two years.

The social media provider said it will look to “experts” to review whether Trump can be reinstated in January 2023.

“We will evaluate external factors, including instances of violence, restrictions on peaceful assembly and other markers of civil unrest,” Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, said in a statement.

“If we determine that there is still a serious risk to public safety, we will extend the restriction for a set period of time and continue to re-evaluate until that risk has receded.

“When the suspension is eventually lifted, there will be a strict set of rapidly escalating sanctions that will be triggered if Mr. Trump commits further violations in future, up to and including permanent removal of his pages and accounts,” Clegg added.

Trending:
DC Police Department Finally Admits Role in Big Scandal One Year After Media Pinned Blame for It on Trump

The announcement comes a month after Facebook’s Oversight Board upheld the social media giant’s suspension of Trump.

The controversial move affirmed the company’s decision to remove Trump following the Jan. 6 incursion at the U.S. Capitol.

“Trump’s posts during the Capitol riot severely violated Facebook’s rules and encouraged and legitimized violence,” the board said.

“Within six months of this decision, Facebook must re-examine the arbitrary penalty it imposed on January 7 and decide the appropriate penalty,” the board wrote.

“This penalty must be based on the gravity of the violation and the prospect of future harm. It must also be consistent with Facebook’s rules for severe violations, which must, in turn, be clear, necessary and proportionate.”

The board criticized Facebook for the indefinite nature of the Trump suspension.

“In applying a vague, standardless penalty and then referring this case to the Board to resolve, Facebook seeks to avoid its responsibilities,” it said.

Related:
Mike Lindell Hits Voting Machine Companies with Lawsuit, Claims $2 Billion in Damages

The decision applied to both Facebook and Instagram. The former president had nearly 60 million followers across the two platforms, according to CNN.

Trump launched a new website in May that provided his running commentary in the style of the tweets that riveted Americans throughout his political campaign and presidency.

The blog abruptly ended less than one month later. Senior Trump aide Jason Miller confirmed the page “will not be returning.”

“It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on,” Miller said via email to the outlet.

“Hoping to have more information on the broader efforts soon, but I do not have a precise awareness of timing,” Miller added.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. He holds degrees in communications and religion, and serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program “A View from the Wall.” An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




Breaking: Trump's Facebook Ban Is Ending, But Nowhere Near Soon Enough
Trump May Reveal His 2024 Campaign at NC GOP Convention This Weekend
Is a 4th Stimulus Check on the Way? Here's What's Happening
Riots Break Out in Minneapolis After Federal Officers Shoot Armed Suspect
MLB Team Will Become First to Wear LGBT-Themed Uniforms
See more...

Conversation