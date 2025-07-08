Share
Then-Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey, left, and then-Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan are seen in a file photo dated Sept.8, 2016, speaking at the Intelligence and National Security Summit in Washington, D.C.
Then-Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey, left, and then-Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan are seen in a file photo dated Sept.8, 2016, speaking at the Intelligence and National Security Summit in Washington, D.C. (Jim Watson - AFP / Getty Images)

Breaking: Trump's Finally Bringing Justice - Brennan and Comey Officially Under Criminal Investigation

 By Jack Davis  July 8, 2025 at 4:58pm
The Department of Justice has begun criminal investigations into two controversial members of the intelligence community: former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey, according to a new report.

According to Fox News, which cited Justice Department sources it did not name, both probes are linked to the investigation of the discredited and disproven allegations that the Trump campaign partnered with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The report said that “allegedly making false statements to Congress” was believed to be part of the investigation.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe referred what Fox called “evidence of wrongdoing by Brennan” to Kash Patel, the FBI’s director, the sources said.

The sources told Fox the investigation has begun.

Fox sources had little to say about the probe into Comey, other than that it had begun.

Fox said two sources said the FBI’s view of what Brennan and Comey were up to could be labeled as a “conspiracy.”

Neither the agencies nor the individuals involved commented on Fox’s report.

“President Trump was right — again,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

“Those who engaged in this political scandal must be held accountable for the fraud they committed against President Trump and the lies they told to the American people,” she said.

In a recent New York Post column, Miranda Devine suggested Brennan opened himself up to a charge of perjury by telling Congress in 2017 that the discredited Steele dossier that compiled since-discredited allegations about President Donald Trump “wasn’t part of the corpus of intelligence information that we had. It was not in any way used as a basis for the Intelligence Community Assessment that was done.”

However, Devine wrote, a CIA review of the process by which that assessment was developed said that when Brennan was “confronted with specific flaws in the Dossier by the two [Russia] mission center leaders — one with extensive operational experience and the other with a strong analytic background — he appeared more swayed by the Dossier’s general conformity with existing theories than by legitimate tradecraft concerns.”

Including the dossier in the assessment “ran counter to fundamental tradecraft principles and ultimately undermined the credibility of a key judgment,” the CIA review wrote.

Devine noted that Comey’s influence was also part of the assessment.

“FBI leadership made it clear that their participation in the ICA hinged on the Dossier’s inclusion and, over the next few days, repeatedly pushed to weave references to it throughout the main body of the ICA,” she quoted the CIA review as saying.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Breaking: Trump's Finally Bringing Justice - Brennan and Comey Officially Under Criminal Investigation
