Breaking: Tucker Carlson Releases First Episode of New Show - Detail in Corner of Screen Reveals Name

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson released the first episode of his new show on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

Mystery had surrounded what the show would look like or what it would be named after Carlson first announced he would be back on the air on the platform last month.

Numerous questions were answered by the first episode, including the revelation the show is called: “Tucker on Twitter.”

The host opened his first broadcast by touching on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the U.S. politicians who have given the former what is essentially a blank check.

He complained that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is viewed as immune from criticism and asked his viewers to think critically as their dollars fund the Ukrainian military.

Carlson also hit a familiar target in Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who is a proponent for keeping the conflict going.

He also went after GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley for claiming during her CNN town hall on Sunday that Americans have a duty to support Ukraine in the conflict.

Will you be watching Tucker Carlson’s new show? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 94% (275 Votes) No: 6% (17 Votes)

From there, Carlson discussed recent news topics that he said ignored important stories in favor of pushing familiar narratives.

He concluded he hopes Twitter is indeed the free speech platform many people believe it has become but he said he would not hesitate to leave if time or actions prove otherwise.

He did not say when he would drop another episode, other than to tell his viewers it would be “very soon.”

Carlson unveiled the show at 6 p.m. ET and not at 8 p.m. ET, which would have put it in direct competition with his old time slot on Fox News.

“Tucker on Twitter” was warmly received by fans of cable’s former top-rated host:

Tucker torches the Uniparty liars and warmongers. Welcome back Tucker! — Kari Lake (@KariLake) June 6, 2023

The king is back 👑 — Joel Valdez (@realJoelValdez) June 6, 2023

Great to see you friend! It’s been hard on us not seeing you regularly. Good luck! — Kyle Hunter, FRMetS (@KyleHunter) June 6, 2023

EXCITED TO SEE THIS SHOW BLOW THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA OUT OF THE WATER IN VIEWS 🙂 — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) June 6, 2023

Yes, Tucker on Twitter! 💯 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 6, 2023

In only 25 minutes, Carlson’s first Twitter broadcast had been viewed nearly one million times.

That is more than double what CNN averaged in total viewers in prime time for the month of May.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.