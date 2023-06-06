Share
Breaking: Tucker Carlson Releases First Episode of New Show - Detail in Corner of Screen Reveals Name

 By Johnathan Jones  June 6, 2023 at 3:47pm
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson released the first episode of his new show on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

Mystery had surrounded what the show would look like or what it would be named after Carlson first announced he would be back on the air on the platform last month.

Numerous questions were answered by the first episode, including the revelation the show is called: “Tucker on Twitter.”

The host opened his first broadcast by touching on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the U.S. politicians who have given the former what is essentially a blank check.

He complained that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is viewed as immune from criticism and asked his viewers to think critically as their dollars fund the Ukrainian military.

Carlson also hit a familiar target in Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who is a proponent for keeping the conflict going.

He also went after GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley for claiming during her CNN town hall on Sunday that Americans have a duty to support Ukraine in the conflict.

From there, Carlson discussed recent news topics that he said ignored important stories in favor of pushing familiar narratives.

He concluded he hopes Twitter is indeed the free speech platform many people believe it has become but he said he would not hesitate to leave if time or actions prove otherwise.

He did not say when he would drop another episode, other than to tell his viewers it would be “very soon.”

Carlson unveiled the show at 6 p.m. ET and not at 8 p.m. ET, which would have put it in direct competition with his old time slot on Fox News.

“Tucker on Twitter” was warmly received by fans of cable’s former top-rated host:

In only 25 minutes, Carlson’s first Twitter broadcast had been viewed nearly one million times.

That is more than double what CNN averaged in total viewers in prime time for the month of May.

