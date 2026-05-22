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Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard looks on during a House Select Intelligence Committee hearing on March 19, 2026 in Washington, DC.
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Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard looks on during a House Select Intelligence Committee hearing on March 19, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Heather Diehl / Getty Images)

Breaking: Tulsi Gabbard Resigning from Trump Administration

 By Randy DeSoto  May 22, 2026 at 10:47am
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Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is leaving the Trump administration to be with her husband who has been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.

Fox News reported “Gabbard notified President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office Friday. Her last day at ODNI is expected to be June 30.”

She wrote in her resignation letter that she is “deeply grateful for the trust you placed in me and for the opportunity to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for the last year and a half.”

“Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026,” she wrote. “My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer.”

She said her husband “faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months.”

“At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle,” the ODNI director explained.

“I will remain forever grateful to you and to the American people for the profound honor of serving our nation as DNI.”

Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate, left her party in 2022 and endorsed Trump during his 2024 run.

Trump posted on Truth Social his response to the news.

“Unfortunately, after having done a great job, Tulsi Gabbard will be leaving the Administration on June 30th,” Trump wrote, adding, “Tulsi has done an incredible job, and we will miss her. Her highly respected Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Aaron Lukas, will serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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