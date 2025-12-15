Two people were found dead at Los Angeles home owned by director-actor Rob Reiner, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation.\r\n\r\nThe official could not publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.\r\n\r\nThe Los Angeles Fire Department says it responded to a medical aid request Sunday afternoon and found a 78-year-old man and 68-year-old woman dead inside.\r\n\r\nReports confirm those ages correspond with the ages of Reiner, 78, and his wife, producer Michele Singer Reiner, 68.\r\n\r\nReiner is the well-known director of many iconic Hollywood films, including "The Princess Bride," "When Harry Met Sally," and "A Few Good Men," among many others.