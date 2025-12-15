Share
Hollywood director Rob Reiner attends a screening of "Misery" at the 2025 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theater on April 25, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Breaking: Two Dead Bodies Found at Hollywood Legend, Liberal Activist Rob Reiner's LA Home

 By The Associated Press  December 14, 2025 at 7:56pm
Two people were found dead at Los Angeles home owned by director-actor Rob Reiner, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation.

The official could not publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says it responded to a medical aid request Sunday afternoon and found a 78-year-old man and 68-year-old woman dead inside.

Reports confirm those ages correspond with the ages of Reiner, 78, and his wife, producer Michele Singer Reiner, 68.

Reiner is the well-known director of many iconic Hollywood films, including “The Princess Bride,” “When Harry Met Sally,” and “A Few Good Men,” among many others.

