Breaking: Two US Service Members Killed in Iranian Strike on Air Base

Two American service members were killed Friday in an attack on a U.S. military base in Jordan.

“On July 17, two U.S. service members in Jordan were killed in action as U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks,” U.S. Central Command posted on X.

CENTCOM said one service member is missing.

“Four American service members were medically evacuated to Jordanian hospitals. They have since been discharged,” the post said. “Other personnel who were evaluated for minor injuries have returned to duty.”

CENTCOM Statement on Recently Fallen, Missing U.S. Service Members TAMPA, Fla. — On July 17, two U.S. service members in Jordan were killed in action as U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks. Additionally,… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 18, 2026

“Out of respect for the families, CENTCOM will withhold additional information, including the identities of the fallen warriors, until 24 hours after the next of kin have been notified,” the post said.

Iran said that it targeted the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base and the Al-Azraq Base, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Jordanian officials said 10 Iranian ballistic missiles and four drones were intercepted on Saturday.

Iran said that its attack on Al-Azraq destroyed at least two American fighter jets and three other aircraft. Iran has also attacked Kuwait, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia in recent missile strikes.

Iran’s attacks came after the U.S. launched its seventh consecutive night of air strikes on Iran.

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