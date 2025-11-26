Update, Nov. 26, 2025: Though earlier reports claimed both National Guardsmen were killed after Wednesday’s shootings, FBI Director Kash Patel later confirmed both were still alive and in “critical condition.”

Two members of the West Virginia National Guard have died after being shot in downtown Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, the Associated Press confirmed.

President Donald Trump issued a forceful statement shortly after news of the attack.

“The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price,” Trump said on Truth Social.

The New York Post confirmed a suspect was in custody.

“God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement,” he added.

“These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!” Trump added.

Republican West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey also released a statement seemingly confirming the deaths, although later this statement was contradicted by FBI Director Kash Patel who said both soldiers are still alive in “critical condition.”

“It is with great sorrow that we can confirm both members of the West Virginia National Guard who were shot earlier today in Washington, DC have passed away from their injuries,” Morrisey said.

“These brave West Virginians lost their lives in the service of their country,” he added.

Morrisey concluded, “We are in ongoing contact with federal officials as the investigation continues.”

“Our entire state grieves with their families, their loved ones, and the Guard community.”

“West Virginia will never forget their service or their sacrifice, and we will demand full accountability for this horrific act.”

Authorities have not released additional details about the suspect or motive.

