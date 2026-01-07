Share
BREAKING: U.S. Seizes Second Venezeula-Linked Oil Tanker Wednesday Morning

 By Johnathan Jones  January 7, 2026 at 10:27am
The United States seized a second Venezuela-linked oil tanker early Wednesday.

The action followed an earlier seizure involving a Russian-flagged tanker that had been pursued for more than two weeks across the Atlantic Ocean.

U.S. officials said the first vessel had been shadowed by a Russian submarine before it was taken into U.S. custody, Reuters reported.

Later Wednesday morning, a second ship was seized by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Reuters reported the Venezuela-linked tanker was taken in the Caribbean before dawn.

The vessel was identified as the Panama-flagged supertanker M/T Sophia.

U.S. Southern Command described the ship as a “stateless, sanctioned dark fleet motor tanker.”

Southern Command said the Coast Guard was escorting the M/T Sophia to the U.S.

According to Reuters, the tanker departed Venezuelan waters this past week.

The ship was traveling as part of a fleet carrying Venezuelan oil to China while operating in “dark mode” with its transponder turned off.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem shared a video of the second tanker on X later Wednesday.

“In two predawn operations today, the Coast Guard conducted back-to-back meticulously coordinated boarding of two ‘ghost fleet’ tanker ships,” Noem commented on X.

She said the vessels were either last docked in Venezuela or en route there, adding, “You can run, but you can’t hide.”

“The world’s criminals are on notice,” she concluded. “We will never relent in our mission to protect the American people and disrupt the funding of narco terrorism wherever we find it, period.”

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Conversation