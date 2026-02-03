BREAKING: U.S. Shoots Down Iranian Drone After Encounter Near USS Abraham Lincoln

U.S. forces shot down an Iranian drone Tuesday after what officials described as an aggressive approach toward an American aircraft carrier.

The incident occurred in the Arabian Sea as the USS Abraham Lincoln transited international waters.

According to a report from CNN, the unmanned aircraft was intercepted hours before another encounter with two Iranian gunboats.

A U.S. military spokesman said the drone ignored efforts by American forces to de-escalate.

Capt. Tim Hawkins, a U.S. Central Command spokesman, said, “The Iranian drone continued to fly toward the ship despite de-escalatory measures taken by U.S. forces operating in international waters.”

An F-35C fighter jet launched from the carrier shot down the drone, Hawkins added.

The carrier was operating roughly 500 miles from Iran’s southern coast at the time.

Hours later, two gunboats operated by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps approached a U.S.-flagged tanker.

The gunboats threatened to board and seize the vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

The developments were addressed during a Fox News exchange on Tuesday afternoon.

John Roberts questioned the White House about Iran’s actions.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the response was justified.

Leavitt said CENTCOM “acted both appropriately and necessarily to protect our U.S. personnel and equipment in the region.”

She confirmed the drone was unmanned and behaving aggressively.

