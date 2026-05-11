Breaking: UAE Has Been Secretly Striking Iran, Fighting Alongside US and Israel

The United Arab Emirates has been quietly striking Iran as the United States and Israel carry out the conflict with the Islamic nation.

The Wall Street Journal published a report on Monday citing unnamed people who are familiar with the UAE, an Arab state, attacking Iran.

The UAE has not yet publicly acknowledged the attacks.

UAE military assets were involved in a strike on a refinery on Iran’s Lavan Island, which is in the Persian Gulf, early last month.

Breaking: The U.A.E. has been secretly carrying out attacks on Iran https://t.co/f5xubUJXi5 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) May 11, 2026

The strike occurred while President Donald Trump was announcing a ceasefire, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Iran responded by striking the UAE and Kuwait.

One of the people who spoke with The Wall Street Journal said that the United States has quietly welcomed the UAE and other Gulf states striking Iran.

The Pentagon declined to comment on the report, as did the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, although it pointed to past statements affirming the nation’s right to react militarily against hostile actions.

Iran has hit the UAE with more than 2,800 missile and drone attacks, outpacing attacks on Israel and every other country involved in the conflict.

The UAE is a predominantly Sunni Islamic nation, while the Iranian regime affirms Shia Islam.

Dina Esfandiary, a Middle East analyst, told The Wall Street Journal it was “significant to have a Gulf Arab country as a warring party that struck Iran directly.”

“Tehran will now aim to further drive a wedge between the UAE and other Gulf Arabs who are trying to mediate an end to the war,” she added.

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