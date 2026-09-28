Breaking: UK Releases 5 Terror Detainees Arrested Near Air Base Used by US

British counterterrorism officers said Monday that five men who were arrested as suspected terrorists were released near the Royal Air Force Base, which is used by American military forces.

The suspects, all British nationals in their 20s, were arrested over the weekend but were later released on bail, according to CBS News.

Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, head of the London Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terror unit, said Monday that the investigation will continue.

“Following extensive interviews and enquiries, the five men who were arrested are being released on police bail this afternoon. To be very clear, this does not mean the investigation is over,” he told reporters.

“To be very clear, this does not mean the investigation is over,” Taylor explained. “They are subject to stringent conditions on their movement and contact with others. They absolutely remain under investigation as we explore multiple lines of enquiry.”

He added that this “may be activity committed by proxies, or individuals either knowingly or unknowingly, working on behalf of a foreign state,” Reuters reported.

Law enforcement initially received a call on Sunday about three suspicious vehicles. Armed police responded and the five men were apprehended near the village of Whelford, on suspicion of criminal activity under the Explosives Act, along with suspicion of planning a terror attack.

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Deputy assistant police commissioner Vicki Evans released a statement on Sunday which read, “As you would expect, we are working closely with our partners to understand the circumstances of the incident.”

Despite authorities sending in a bomb squad to investigate, there were no official reports of any actual explosives.

“At this time, we are working to establish the full circumstances of the activity of those arrested, their knowledge and any motivation behind this incident,” the British Counter Terror Policing unit stated.

Whelford, which is close to RAF Fairford, has been used by the U.S. Air Force for decades.

Since the start of the Iran War, the U.K. government granted America the right to use Fairford for defensive operations, and strikes on Iranian missile targets, making it a potential terrorist target.

The Iranian Embassy in London denied any involvement, however, stating that it “categorically rejects and strongly condemns the recent unfounded and malicious speculations published by some British individuals and media outlets attempting to link Iran” to the potential plot.

President Trump told reporters on Sunday that the suspects “were looking to do big damage to our port.”

He also said that U.S. officials teamed up with U.K. police on the arrest, adding that “we had them under view for a long time, and we got them.”

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