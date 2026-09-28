Share
News
An armed police man mans a roadblock at the entrance to the RAF Fairford air base in England during a counter-terrorism investigation on Sept. 27, 2026.
Breaking
An armed police man mans a roadblock at the entrance to the RAF Fairford air base in England during a counter-terrorism investigation on Sept. 27, 2026. (Justin Tallis - AFP / Getty Images)

Breaking: UK Releases 5 Terror Detainees Arrested Near Air Base Used by US

 By Nick Givas  September 28, 2026 at 9:58am
Share

British counterterrorism officers said Monday that five men who were arrested as suspected terrorists were released near the Royal Air Force Base, which is used by American military forces.

The suspects, all British nationals in their 20s, were arrested over the weekend but were later released on bail, according to CBS News.

Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, head of the London Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terror unit, said Monday that the investigation will continue.

“Following extensive interviews and enquiries, the five men who were arrested are being released on police bail this afternoon. To be very clear, this does not mean the investigation is over,” he told reporters.

“To be very clear, this does not mean the investigation is over,” Taylor explained. “They are subject to stringent conditions on their movement and contact with others. They absolutely remain under investigation as we explore multiple lines of enquiry.”

He added that this “may be activity committed by proxies, or individuals either knowingly or unknowingly, working on behalf of a foreign state,” Reuters reported.

Law enforcement initially received a call on Sunday about three suspicious vehicles. Armed police responded and the five men were apprehended near the village of Whelford, on suspicion of criminal activity under the Explosives Act, along with suspicion of planning a terror attack.

Should Trump call out England for this?

Deputy assistant police commissioner Vicki Evans released a statement on Sunday which read, “As you would expect, we are working closely with our partners to understand the circumstances of the incident.”

Despite authorities sending in a bomb squad to investigate, there were no official reports of any actual explosives.

“At this time, we are working to establish the full circumstances of the activity of those arrested, their knowledge and any motivation behind this incident,” the British Counter Terror Policing unit stated.

Whelford, which is close to RAF Fairford, has been used by the U.S. Air Force for decades.

Since the start of the Iran War, the U.K. government granted America the right to use Fairford for defensive operations, and strikes on Iranian missile targets, making it a potential terrorist target.

Related:
NBA Champion New York Knicks Still Deciding Whether to Visit Trump White House

The Iranian Embassy in London denied any involvement, however, stating that it “categorically rejects and strongly condemns the recent unfounded and malicious speculations published by some British individuals and media outlets attempting to link Iran” to the potential plot.

President Trump told reporters on Sunday that the suspects “were looking to do big damage to our port.”

He also said that U.S. officials teamed up with U.K. police on the arrest, adding that “we had them under view for a long time, and we got them.”

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




Supreme Court Stiff-Arms Biden-Appointed Judge, Allows Trump Admin to Resume Third-Country Deportations
US Closes Last Military Base in Iraq and Concludes Operation Inherent Resolve After 12 Years
DOJ Indicts 10 Foreign Nationals for Illegally Voting in US Elections
Virginia Releases Illegal Alien Accused of Unthinkable Crimes Against Children – ICE Catches Him Anyway
Federal Court Halts Execution of Tennessee Woman an Hour Before She Was to Face Justice
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , ,

Conversation