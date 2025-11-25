Breaking: Ukraine Reportedly Agrees to Trump Peace Proposal

Ukraine has reportedly agreed to the terms of a potential peace deal crafted by the Trump administration, according to a U.S. official who spoke with ABC News on Tuesday.

The person told the network that a Ukrainian delegation reached an understanding in principle with the U.S during talks in Geneva.

Those conversations could ultimately bring about the end of the nearly four-year conflict — the bloodiest in Europe since the Second World War.

The stunning development followed secret discussions in Abu Dhabi on Monday between U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and Russian leaders, ABC News reported, and CNN later confirmed.

Kyiv had agreed to a deal, the official told ABC News, adding that only “minor details” remain unresolved.

“There are some minor details to be sorted out but they have agreed to a peace deal,” the person said.

Lt. Col. Jeffrey Tolbert, a U.S. Army spokesman, said Driscoll and his team were engaged in ongoing talks with the Russians on Monday and Tuesday.

He described the negotiations as moving in a positive direction.

The ABC News report noted that Ukraine and Russia have not publicly confirmed they had dispatched negotiators to Abu Dhabi.

The U.S. has confirmed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Driscoll were all present.

According to ABC News, a 28-point peace plan unveiled last week was revised to 19 points.

Changes include the removal of language involving wartime amnesty and limits on the size of Ukraine’s military, which Russia wanted capped at 600,000 troops.

CNN reported there is a chance the Russians could walk away from the negotiating table if the terms of the deal are “fundamentally different” than what President Vladimir Putin laid out while visiting with President Donald Trump in Alaska in August.

