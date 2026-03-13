BREAKING: University of Virginia Hit With Bomb Threat Triggering Evacuations

The University of Virginia reported that both Shannon and Clemons libraries have been evacuated due to a bomb threat that was made on Friday morning.

Investigators are currently on the scene looking into the matter, according to the school’s student newspaper, “The Cavalier Daily.”

The latest notification, sent by the University at 11:29 a.m. ET, asked anyone in the area to avoid both libraries as they are being evacuated, specifically the area at the Shannon Library located on 160 McCormick Road, WSET-TV reported.

The school’s police department stated that any further updates will come from the school’s communications office.

“The University is asking for some manpower at Shannon Library,” the Charlottesville, Albemarle, and U.Va. police scanner reported at 11:10 a.m. ET. “It doesn’t matter if they are [in] clothes or in uniform.”

University Spokesperson Bethanie Glover gave a statement to the student publication saying that law enforcement is conducting a “thorough investigation.”

The school’s police department also posted a timeline of events on Facebook:

10:49 am: Bomb threat reported at Shannon Library 160 McCormick Rd. Avoid the area. 10:59am: Bomb Threat at Shannon Library. Shannon Library is being evacuated. 11:14am: Bomb Threat at Shannon Library. University Police are on scene investigating evacuating Shannon Library. Please evacuate Shannon and Clemons Library and avoid the area. 11:29am: Bomb Threat at Shannon Library. University Police are on scene investigating. Both Shannon and Clemons Libraries are being evacuated. Continue to AVOID THE AREA.

This news comes just days after the federal government sent an alert to law enforcement agencies asking them to remain vigilant for potential retaliation related to “Operation Epic Fury” in the Middle East.

Authorities, however, have yet to release any information regarding suspects or a potential motive for the Virginia bomb threat.

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