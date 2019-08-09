Breaking: Unsealed Epstein Documents Contain Allegations Against Democratic Politicians, Other Powerful Men

An alleged victim of wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein claims she was forced to sleep with a variety of powerful men, including at least two Democratic politicians, court documents say.

The identities of those men were made public as roughly 2,000 documents “related to Virginia Giuffre’s defamation lawsuit against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell” were unsealed in federal court, according to the New York Post.

“In a deposition, Giuffre, née Roberts, claimed she was trafficked to MIT professor Marvin Minsky, who died in 2016 at age 88, as well as former Maine Sen. George Mitchell, ex-New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson and money manager Glenn Dubin,” the Post reported.

Both Mitchell and Richardson were one-time Democratic officials. Richardson used to work in former President Bill Clinton’s Cabinet, according to Fox News.

Giuffre has for some time claimed that Epstein “trafficked her to powerful people for erotic massages and sex,” as The Daily Beast noted.

In her 2016 depositions, she also claimed Epstein told her to have sex with Britain’s Prince Andrew, the late MIT scientist Marvin Minsky and modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel.

There were some names she did not reveal, including those of a “another prince,” a “foreign president” and a prime minister.

“None of the men named in the deposition have been charged with a crime or even sued in civil court in connection with the Epstein case,” The Daily Beast reported.

“The deposition represents accuser Giuffre’s allegations, and the court documents unsealed on Friday did not contain any corroboration or further details, though many documents remain sealed.”

Some of the targets of her accusations responded, largely with public statements of denial.

“Glenn and Eva Dubin are outraged by the allegations in the unsealed court records, which are demonstrably false and defamatory. The Dubins have flight records and other evidence that definitively disprove that any such events occurred,” a Dubin family spokesperson told The Daily Beast.

“The allegation contained in the released documents is false,” Mitchell said in a statement to Fox. “I have never met, spoken with or had any contact with Ms. Giuffre.”

“In my contacts with Mr. Epstein, I never observed or suspected any inappropriate conduct with underage girls. I only learned of his actions when they were reported in the media related to his prosecution in Florida. We have had no further contact,” Mitchell added.

A spokesperson for Richardson told Fox: “Governor Richardson has never even been contacted by any party regarding this lawsuit.”

“To be clear, in Governor Richardson’s limited interactions with Mr. Epstein, he never saw him in the presence of young or underage girls. Governor Richardson has never been to Mr. Epstein’s residence in the Virgin Islands. Governor Richardson has never met Ms. Giuffre,” the statement added.

Epstein, already a convicted sex offender, was hit last month with multiple charges of sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy.

He has pleaded not guilty.

