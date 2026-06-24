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CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper speaks during a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., on April 16, 2026.
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CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper speaks during a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., on April 16, 2026. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

Breaking: US Airstrike Kills Senior ISIS Leader in Northwest Syria

 By Johnathan Jones  June 24, 2026 at 6:33am
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The U.S. military announced Wednesday that a precision airstrike in northwest Syria killed a senior ISIS leader as American forces continue their campaign to hunt down terrorists across the Middle East.

U.S. Central Command revealed the operation in a post on X, though they said the strike actually took place on Friday of last week.

CENTCOM announced that “forces conducted an airstrike in northwest Syria, June 19, that resulted in the death of a senior ISIS leader.”

“The precision strike killed Ali Husayn al-‘Ulaywi and is part of ongoing U.S. efforts to disrupt and eliminate terrorists seeking to attack Americans abroad or the U.S. homeland. CENTCOM forces continue to work alongside regional partners,” the statement added.

CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper remarked that “CENTCOM and our partners remain committed to rooting out remaining remnants of ISIS to ensure its enduring defeat.”

He added, “We will continue to defend the U.S. homeland, our service members, and allies and partners across the region.”

The statement did not offer any specifics about the strike or whether any other ISIS members were killed or wounded.

In January, CENTCOM announced large-scale strikes against multiple ISIS targets across Syria as part of a mission the military dubbed Operation Hawkeye Strike.

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CENTCOM said the operation was launched at the direction of President Donald Trump.

Officials at the time said, “Our message remains strong: if you harm our warfighters, we will find you and kill you anywhere in the world, no matter how hard you try to evade justice.”

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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