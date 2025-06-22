Share
The B-2 "Spirit" Stealth Bomber flied over the 136th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 1.
BREAKING: US Bombs Iran, Trump Announces 'Very Successful Attack' on Nuclear Site

 By Jack Davis  June 21, 2025 at 5:51pm
The United States bombed three Iranian nuclear sites on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the United States sent multiple B-2 bombers across the Pacific Ocean, sparking speculation that an attack was imminent.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home.


“Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this,” Trump wrote.

“NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

A Defense Department official said multiple B-2 bombers struck Fordow, the main nuclear site not damaged in Israel’s initial attack last Friday, according to The New York Times.

The Times said three sites were hit — the underground facility at Fordow, the enrichment plant at Natanz that Israel attacked last week, and a site in Isfahan.

The Ifshan site is believed to be where near-nuclear-grade uranium is stored.

The B-2 was required because only the GBU-57A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator bomb has a chance of destroying the buried lab, according to The Hill.

The 20-and-a- half-foot-long bomb is a GPS-guided, penetrating device created to destroy deeply buried and hardened tunnels or bunkers.  The Air Force said it has tested putting two MOPs on a B-2, which would give the plane a 60,000-pound payload, well above its 40,000 pound rating.

There's an 'LA Man' Now: DHS Forced to Issue Key 'Fact Check' After Media Claims

“The MOP is the most powerful and deeply burrowing non-nuclear bunker buster on earth and is critical to taking out highly fortified targets buried under literal mountains, like those found in Iran, Russia, China, and North Korea,” The War Zone wrote.

“The weapon is guided and can impact the surface above its target with a high degree of accuracy.”

Jack Davis
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
