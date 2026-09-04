Breaking: US Economy Added 3 Times as Many Jobs as Economists Projected in August

The U.S. jobs numbers came in more than three times what economists were expecting for August, while June and July’s figures were also adjusted upward.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported there were 162,000 jobs added in August, while the unemployment rate remained unchanged at a low 4.1 percent.

The BLS noted that the average monthly gain over the previous 12 months has been 31,000.

The total number of jobs added in June was revised up from 20,000 to 31,000, and July was up 44,000, meaning a jobs gain of 21,000 versus a jobs loss of 23,000 as originally reported.

Ahead of Friday’s jobs numbers, economists had been predicting a 53,000 gain, according to CNBC, so the 162,000 figures was three times the estimate.

“HOLD ON TO YOUR SEATS!”: The economy added 162,000 new jobs last month — shattering economists’ expectations. More than one million private sector jobs have been added since President Trump took office. 🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/AwsTLO2Z6S — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 4, 2026

Fox Business News’ Cheryl Casone noted that manufacturing jobs came in higher than expected at 16,000. They are up by 50,000 since December 2025, according to the BLS.

🚨 President Trump and Republicans’ economy is BOOMING with August jobs’ report TRIPLING expectations: @cherylcasone: “This is wild, 162,000 nonfarm jobs were created…the expectation was 56[K]…Manufacturing jobs came in better than expected…” pic.twitter.com/f1hY3ZA6Dz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 4, 2026

The labor force participation rate also rose 0.2 percent in August to 61.6 percent.

CNBC reported, “The household survey, which is used to calculate the unemployment rate, showed an increase of employment totaling 569,000 and a surge of 683,000 into the labor force.”

Do you feel that the economy is moving in the right direction? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (257 Votes) No: 3% (7 Votes)

“An alternative measure of unemployment that counts discouraged workers and those holding part-time jobs for economic reasons fell to 7.7%, down 0.2 percentage points to its lowest level since June 2025,” the news outlet added.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told leaders at the G-20 summit in Asheville, North Carolina, earlier this week that economic growth in the U.S. is coming on stronger than expected.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the economy is sending a message that many underestimated: growth is coming in stronger than expected. He points to inflation expectations staying flat or moving lower as bond yields shift, saying recent economic news has been better than… pic.twitter.com/Q1peNfjMhG — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) September 1, 2026

“Growth, I believe, is re-accelerating,” he said. “Everyone agreed that growth has been better than they thought it would have been, given the Iran conflict.”

This development and the better-than-expected job growth are no doubt welcome news for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, with the midterms coming in early November.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.