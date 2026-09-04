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A factory worker is pictured in a 2025 file photo from The Pez Factory in Orange, Connecticut.
A factory worker is pictured in a 2025 file photo from The Pez Factory in Orange, Connecticut. U.S. jobs surged in August, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, with numbers coming in three times higher than economists expected. (Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public via Getty Images)

Breaking: US Economy Added 3 Times as Many Jobs as Economists Projected in August

 By Randy DeSoto  September 4, 2026 at 7:16am
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The U.S. jobs numbers came in more than three times what economists were expecting for August, while June and July’s figures were also adjusted upward.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported there were 162,000 jobs added in August, while the unemployment rate remained unchanged at a low 4.1 percent.

The BLS noted that the average monthly gain over the previous 12 months has been 31,000.

The total number of jobs added in June was revised up from 20,000 to 31,000, and July was up 44,000, meaning a jobs gain of 21,000 versus a jobs loss of 23,000 as originally reported.

Ahead of Friday’s jobs numbers, economists had been predicting a 53,000 gain, according to CNBC, so the 162,000 figures was three times the estimate.

Fox Business News’ Cheryl Casone noted that manufacturing jobs came in higher than expected at 16,000. They are up by 50,000 since December 2025, according to the BLS.

The labor force participation rate also rose 0.2 percent in August to 61.6 percent.

CNBC reported, “The household survey, which is used to calculate the unemployment rate, showed an increase of employment totaling 569,000 and a surge of 683,000 into the labor force.”

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“An alternative measure of unemployment that counts discouraged workers and those holding part-time jobs for economic reasons fell to 7.7%, down 0.2 percentage points to its lowest level since June 2025,” the news outlet added.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told leaders at the G-20 summit in Asheville, North Carolina, earlier this week that economic growth in the U.S. is coming on stronger than expected.

“Growth, I believe, is re-accelerating,” he said. “Everyone agreed that growth has been better than they thought it would have been, given the Iran conflict.”

Related:
Shocking Stats Reveal the Decline of the Hard-Working American Man

This development and the better-than-expected job growth are no doubt welcome news for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, with the midterms coming in early November.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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