Iranian Basij militia members display their drones during military maneuvers in Tehran, Iran on Jan. 10, 2025. (Majid Saeedi / Getty Images)

BREAKING: US Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Hit by Multiple Iranian Drones

 By Michael Austin  March 2, 2026 at 7:47pm
Two Iranian drones attacked the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, on Monday night.

Since the joint U.S.-Israeli airstrikes wreaked havoc on Iran, killing many Islamic Republic military leaders including the country’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei, Tehran has hit back with a series of counterattacks on U.S. personnel and allies in the region.

Little information on the attack is available as of yet, though CNN’s Nic Robertson was live reporting on the incident Monday night from Riyadh.

Robertson visited the Embassy shortly after the attack. He noted a significant increase in police activity and security checkpoints around the embassy.

“I have not seen police activity around those checkpoints in the diplomatic compound like this since I was there when there was a terrorist bombing in that area about 20 odd years ago,” he said.

“It is a big deal in this city. It will be of concern for Saudi authorities that drones were able to… penetrate and get to a key ally’s embassy.”

Prior to the attack, the U.S. State Department warned citizens in 14 countries, including Saudi Arabia, to evacuate.

Reports indicate a fire was seen at the scene.

Stay tuned for more updates as this story develops.

