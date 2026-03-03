BREAKING: US Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Hit by Multiple Iranian Drones

Two Iranian drones attacked the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, on Monday night.

Since the joint U.S.-Israeli airstrikes wreaked havoc on Iran, killing many Islamic Republic military leaders including the country’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei, Tehran has hit back with a series of counterattacks on U.S. personnel and allies in the region.

Little information on the attack is available as of yet, though CNN’s Nic Robertson was live reporting on the incident Monday night from Riyadh.

BREAKING: The US Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia has just been hit by multiple Iranian drones. According to Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin the embassy was empty and no US injuries were sustained.pic.twitter.com/RjCw69mF3B — The Western Journal (@WesternJournalX) March 3, 2026

Robertson visited the Embassy shortly after the attack. He noted a significant increase in police activity and security checkpoints around the embassy.

“I have not seen police activity around those checkpoints in the diplomatic compound like this since I was there when there was a terrorist bombing in that area about 20 odd years ago,” he said.

“It is a big deal in this city. It will be of concern for Saudi authorities that drones were able to… penetrate and get to a key ally’s embassy.”

Prior to the attack, the U.S. State Department warned citizens in 14 countries, including Saudi Arabia, to evacuate.

Reports indicate a fire was seen at the scene.

Stay tuned for more updates as this story develops.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.