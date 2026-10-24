Breaking: US Evacuates Middle East in 'Sudden Exodus' as 'Advanced Stages' of Iranian Assassination Plots Come to Light

U.S. embassies and military bases are being evacuated across the Middle East following revelations of Iranian terror and assassination plots in the region.

Not all consulates and embassies have been fully evacuated, but personnel levels have been drastically reduced and remaining employees are on “heightened alert,” per The New York Times.

A Director of National Intelligence (DNI) memorandum sent to Secretary of State Marco Rubio Friday warned that danger to employees in the region was imminent.

“Recognizing that the safety of U.S. government personnel abroad is a top priority for the State Department, the Intelligence Community, and the Trump Administration as a whole, it has become clear that certain intelligence and analysis regarding Iranian efforts to target U.S. government officials in the Middle East and certain other areas are relevant to more individuals than are currently cleared to receive this information,” the memo read.

“Specifically, through various channels, we have received intelligence that Iran has substantially increased efforts to target U.S. personnel. The lethal plotting efforts by the Iranians against U.S. citizens have reached advanced stages in both the Middle East and certain other countries.”

As a result, news began breaking that the State Department had begun evacuations early Saturday.

What do you think is the best response to Iranian plots against U.S. personnel? Increased military action Diplomatic negotiations More evacuations Ignore it Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Increased military action 89% (1370 votes) Diplomatic negotiations 1% (19 votes) More evacuations 10% (150 votes) Ignore it 0% (7 votes)

The Wall Street Journal called the evacuation a “sudden exodus” of personnel throughout the region.

The outlet also reported that the U.S. military is gearing up to resume attacks on the Iranian regime.

This has been no secret. Trump openly admitted as much to a crowd on Friday

“We may do another little ‘Epic Fury,’” President Trump told a crowd at a rally in Florida on Friday.

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