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Iranian-produced Zolfaghar missiles stand in Azadi Square in Tehran on Aug. 2, 2026.
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Iranian-produced Zolfaghar missiles stand in Azadi Square in Tehran on Aug. 2, 2026. (Atta Kenare - AFP / Getty Images)

Breaking: US Evacuates Middle East in 'Sudden Exodus' as 'Advanced Stages' of Iranian Assassination Plots Come to Light

 By Michael Austin  October 24, 2026 at 9:12am
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U.S. embassies and military bases are being evacuated across the Middle East following revelations of Iranian terror and assassination plots in the region.

Not all consulates and embassies have been fully evacuated, but personnel levels have been drastically reduced and remaining employees are on “heightened alert,” per The New York Times.

A Director of National Intelligence (DNI) memorandum sent to Secretary of State Marco Rubio Friday warned that danger to employees in the region was imminent.

“Recognizing that the safety of U.S. government personnel abroad is a top priority for the State Department, the Intelligence Community, and the Trump Administration as a whole, it has become clear that certain intelligence and analysis regarding Iranian efforts to target U.S. government officials in the Middle East and certain other areas are relevant to more individuals than are currently cleared to receive this information,” the memo read.

“Specifically, through various channels, we have received intelligence that Iran has substantially increased efforts to target U.S. personnel. The lethal plotting efforts by the Iranians against U.S. citizens have reached advanced stages in both the Middle East and certain other countries.”

As a result, news began breaking that the State Department had begun evacuations early Saturday.

What do you think is the best response to Iranian plots against U.S. personnel?

The Wall Street Journal called the evacuation a “sudden exodus” of personnel throughout the region.

The outlet also reported that the U.S. military is gearing up to resume attacks on the Iranian regime.

This has been no secret. Trump openly admitted as much to a crowd on Friday

“We may do another little ‘Epic Fury,’” President Trump told a crowd at a rally in Florida on Friday.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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