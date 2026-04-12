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U.S. Vice President JD Vance arrives to a meeting with Pakistan’s Prime Minsiter Shahbaz Sharif on April 11, 2026 in Islamabad, Pakistan, to kick off negotiations with the Iranian government leadership.
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U.S. Vice President JD Vance arrives to a meeting with Pakistan’s Prime Minsiter Shahbaz Sharif on April 11, 2026 in Islamabad, Pakistan, to kick off negotiations with the Iranian government leadership. (Jacquelyn Martin - Pool / Getty Images)

Breaking: US, Iran Exit Face-to-Face Negotiations with No Deal

 By Michael Austin  April 11, 2026 at 8:31pm
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No agreement has been reached between U.S. and Iranian officials after a marathon meeting that took place in Islamabad, Pakistan, over the weekend.

Both parties met Saturday morning, only a few days into the 12-day ceasefire that began Wednesday.

Vice President JD Vance announced Saturday night that the Iranian regime’s refusal to back off of their nuclear ambitions led to the breakdown in talks.

“The simple fact is that we need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon, and they will not seek the tools that will enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon. That is the core goal of the president of the United States and that’s what we’ve tried to achieve through these negotiations,” Vance said.

“Again, their nuclear program such as it is — the enrichment facilities that they had before, they’ve been destroyed. But the simple question is, do we see a fundamental commitment of will from the Iranians not to develop a nuclear weapon, not just now, not just two years from now but in the long term?

“We haven’t seen that yet but we hope we will.”

President Donald Trump previously suggested the talks may not go well earlier on Saturday, downplaying their importance.

“Whether we make a deal or not makes no difference to me,” Trump said, according to The Wall Street Journal. “And the reason is because we’ve already won.”

Speaking with the New York Post, Trump also said that the military was preparing to ramp up strikes against Iran should the talks fail.

Multiple U.S. warships were loaded up and sent off to the region with fresh ammunition, per the president.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




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