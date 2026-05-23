Breaking: US-Iran Peace Deal Nearly Reached

President Donald Trump’s administration is close to a deal to end the war with Iran, which would end a conflict that divided the Middle East and caused worldwide economic turmoil for nearly three months.

The potential deal comes after Trump held a call on Saturday with leaders from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Turkey, and Pakistan, per a report from Axios.

There is still some contention over the “wording” of several points in the deal, the outlet noted.

Also on Saturday, Vice President J.D. Vance and War Secretary Pete Hegseth were called back to Washington, D.C., for a final meeting on the matter.

Trump told Axios earlier on Saturday that there was a “solid 50/50” chance of a deal being reached or having the U.S. military “blow them to kingdom come.”

Meanwhile, Pakistani Field Marshal Asim Munir, who has been one of the chief diplomats acting as go-betweens during the negotiations, left Tehran on Saturday, also seeking to push a final deal.

Pakistan said a deal was not reached in Tehran but that there was “encouraging progress toward a final understanding.”

Iran’s foreign ministry also confirmed that the U.S. and Iran were in the last stages of agreeing upon a memorandum of understanding to end hostilities.

However, no final details were

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