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President Donald Trump arrives to the commencement ceremony on Cadet Memorial Field at the United States Coast Guard Academy on May 20, 2026, in New London, Connecticut.
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President Donald Trump arrives to the commencement ceremony on Cadet Memorial Field at the United States Coast Guard Academy on May 20, 2026, in New London, Connecticut. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Breaking: US-Iran Peace Deal Nearly Reached

 By Michael Austin  May 23, 2026 at 12:34pm
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President Donald Trump’s administration is close to a deal to end the war with Iran, which would end a conflict that divided the Middle East and caused worldwide economic turmoil for nearly three months.

The potential deal comes after Trump held a call on Saturday with leaders from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Turkey, and Pakistan, per a report from Axios.

There is still some contention over the “wording” of several points in the deal, the outlet noted.

Also on Saturday, Vice President J.D. Vance and War Secretary Pete Hegseth were called back to Washington, D.C., for a final meeting on the matter.

Trump told Axios earlier on Saturday that there was a “solid 50/50” chance of a deal being reached or having the U.S. military “blow them to kingdom come.”

Meanwhile, Pakistani Field Marshal Asim Munir, who has been one of the chief diplomats acting as go-betweens during the negotiations, left Tehran on Saturday, also seeking to push a final deal.

Pakistan said a deal was not reached in Tehran but that there was “encouraging progress toward a final understanding.”

Iran’s foreign ministry also confirmed that the U.S. and Iran were in the last stages of agreeing upon a memorandum of understanding to end hostilities.

However, no final details were

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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