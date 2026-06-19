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This picture taken from a position in the Upper Galilee in northern Israel, near the Israel-Lebanon border, shows Israeli Merkava tanks driving along a road past destroyed buildings in southern Lebanon on June 17, 2026.
This picture taken from a position in the Upper Galilee in northern Israel, near the Israel-Lebanon border, shows Israeli Merkava tanks driving along a road past destroyed buildings in southern Lebanon on June 17, 2026. (Jack Guez - AFP / Getty Images)

Breaking: US Brokers Lebanon Ceasefire After Escalation Derails Peace Talks with Iran

 By Jack Davis  June 19, 2026 at 7:13am
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Talks between Iran and the United States went up in smoke Friday after Israel slammed Hezbollah targets in the aftermath of an attack that killed four Israeli soldiers.

A ceasefire brokered by the U.S. and Qatar was said to take effect Friday, according to The Times of Israel.

However, it was unclear when talks between the U.S. and Iran would take place.

Switzerland’s Foreign Ministry announced on Friday that planned talks would not take place, according to Politico.


Vice President J.D. Vance, who had been planning to make the trip, canceled his plans, according to Reuters.

“The logistics of these negotiations have never been simple or predictable,” a White House representative said.

Will peace with Iran last through the summer?

Iran has demanded that Israel cease its attacks on Hezbollah, its Lebanon-based terror proxy, as a condition of its peace deal with the United States.

However, on Thursday, a Hezbollah IED exploded, killing four Israeli soldiers and wounding five more, according to NBC News.

Israel responded with attacks that left what Lebanese officials said were 18 people dead.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he called for an attack “with force” after the “blatant violation” of a previous ceasefire.

The Israeli Defense Forces attacked “more than 80 terror targets and eliminated dozens of terrorists,” Netanyahu said.

Related:
Trump Says Israel Is Fighting 'Too Long, and Too Many People Are Being Killed'

“As I have made clear unequivocally, including yesterday: Israel will remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon for as long as necessary to protect the northern communities,” he added.

Iran has said it will not move forward with the peace framework it agreed to if Hezbollah is attacked.

Iranian and Israeli officials traded bellicose statements, as noted by CNN.

Israel National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said “all of Lebanon should burn” after the Hezbollah attack.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi fired back, saying, “This is not a rant by a random genocidal lunatic. It’s a public post by the national security minister of the Israeli regime.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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