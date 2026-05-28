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Breaking: US and Iran Reportedly Reach Peace Agreement Pending Trump's Approval

 By Johnathan Jones  May 28, 2026 at 8:39am
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President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing what could become the biggest diplomatic breakthrough since the conflict with Iran began.

According to a Thursday morning report from Axios, U.S. and Iranian negotiators have reached a tentative 60-day agreement aimed at extending the current ceasefire and permanently halting Iran’s nuclear program.

Axios reporter Barak Ravid, citing two U.S. officials, reported Thursday that Trump has not yet given the agreement his final approval.

According to Axios, the proposed agreement would include an Iranian commitment “not to pursue a nuclear weapon.”

The report also states that the deal would involve disposing of Iran’s already enriched uranium.

Axios reported that the agreement would also guarantee that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would become unrestricted, including a requirement that Iran would remove all mines from the strait within 30 days.

CNN’s Scott Jennings shared the report on X and said he was able to confirm its authenticity:

A U.S. official told Axios the arrangement would also mean no tolls and no harassment in the critical shipping lane.

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The report added that the current U.S. naval blockade would also gradually be lifted.

“The president relayed to the mediators that he wants a couple of days to think about it,” one source reportedly told Ravid.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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