President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing what could become the biggest diplomatic breakthrough since the conflict with Iran began.

According to a Thursday morning report from Axios, U.S. and Iranian negotiators have reached a tentative 60-day agreement aimed at extending the current ceasefire and permanently halting Iran’s nuclear program.

Axios reporter Barak Ravid, citing two U.S. officials, reported Thursday that Trump has not yet given the agreement his final approval.

According to Axios, the proposed agreement would include an Iranian commitment “not to pursue a nuclear weapon.”

Scoop: U.S. and Iran reach deal but need Trump’s final approval, officials say https://t.co/wlireLbyaS — Axios (@axios) May 28, 2026

The report also states that the deal would involve disposing of Iran’s already enriched uranium.

Axios reported that the agreement would also guarantee that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would become unrestricted, including a requirement that Iran would remove all mines from the strait within 30 days.

CNN’s Scott Jennings shared the report on X and said he was able to confirm its authenticity:

Looks like a huge win for President Trump and the US. Hearing from a Senior Admin Official this report is TRUE and the U.S. appears to be getting everything we want. https://t.co/4BjivuvLoj — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 28, 2026

A U.S. official told Axios the arrangement would also mean no tolls and no harassment in the critical shipping lane.

The report added that the current U.S. naval blockade would also gradually be lifted.

“The president relayed to the mediators that he wants a couple of days to think about it,” one source reportedly told Ravid.

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