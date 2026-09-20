Breaking: US Issues Security Alert as Trump Rushes to WH Days After Saying US Could Soon 'Annihilate' Iranian Regime

President Donald Trump’s weekend trip to Camp David was cut short suddenly Saturday night after the U.S. State Department issued a security alert in the Middle East.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated significantly earlier on Saturday when the Houthis, an Iran-backed terror organization, staged a ballistic missile assault on Saudi Arabia, one of the U.S.’s most significant non-NATO allies in the region.

The State Department’s security alert warned Americans in the Middle East to “exercise heightened vigilance and be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions.”

Middle East: Due to tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation. Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance and be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures,… pic.twitter.com/TPj23kFFzo — TravelGov (@TravelGov) September 19, 2026

In comments given to Axios on Thursday, President Trump said the U.S. conflict with Iran is nearing a turning point.

“I have a big decision coming up. Do I want to go in and annihilate them [the Iranian regime] or do I not? It’s a big decision. Anything could happen with me,” the president said.

Video released by the White House showed President Trump returning to the White House around the same time the State Department alert was issued.

President Donald J. Trump lands back at the White House complex following an overnight stay at Camp David. pic.twitter.com/aITYLoM5IG — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 20, 2026

The White House has yet to explain the president’s sudden change of plans.

Stay tuned to The Western Journal’s coverage for further developments.

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