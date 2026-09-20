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President Donald Trump exits a Marine One helicopter near the White House in Washington, DC after cutting his trip to Camp David suddenly short on Sept. 19, 2026.
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President Donald Trump exits a Marine One helicopter near the White House in Washington, DC after cutting his trip to Camp David suddenly short on Sept. 19, 2026. (Graeme Sloan / Getty Images)

Breaking: US Issues Security Alert as Trump Rushes to WH Days After Saying US Could Soon 'Annihilate' Iranian Regime

 By Michael Austin  September 19, 2026 at 7:48pm
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President Donald Trump’s weekend trip to Camp David was cut short suddenly Saturday night after the U.S. State Department issued a security alert in the Middle East.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated significantly earlier on Saturday when the Houthis, an Iran-backed terror organization, staged a ballistic missile assault on Saudi Arabia, one of the U.S.’s most significant non-NATO allies in the region.

The State Department’s security alert warned Americans in the Middle East to “exercise heightened vigilance and be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions.”

In comments given to Axios on Thursday, President Trump said the U.S. conflict with Iran is nearing a turning point.

“I have a big decision coming up. Do I want to go in and annihilate them [the Iranian regime] or do I not? It’s a big decision. Anything could happen with me,” the president said.

Video released by the White House showed President Trump returning to the White House around the same time the State Department alert was issued.

The White House has yet to explain the president’s sudden change of plans.

Stay tuned to The Western Journal’s coverage for further developments.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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