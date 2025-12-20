BREAKING: US Launches Strikes on Syria in Response to Killing of 2 American Soldiers

Vengeance struck in Syria Friday as U.S. forces attacked Islamic State targets in retaliation for an attack that killed three Americans last week.

A U.S. military official said F-15 and A-10 warplanes, Apache attack helicopters, and HIMARS rockets struck multiple targets, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“Earlier today, U.S. forces commenced OPERATION HAWKEYE STRIKE in Syria to eliminate ISIS fighters, infrastructure, and weapons sites in direct response to the attack on U.S. forces that occurred on December 13th in Palmyra, Syria,” Secretary of War Pete Hegseth posted on X. “This is not the beginning of a war — it is a declaration of vengeance.”

“The United States of America, under President Trump’s leadership, will never hesitate and never relent to defend our people. As we said directly following the savage attack, if you target Americans — anywhere in the world — you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you,” he posted. “Today, we hunted and we killed our enemies. Lots of them. And we will continue.”

The Journal said the name was chosen to honor the Iowa National Guard soldiers killed and wounded in the attack. The attack killed Iowa National Guard soldiers Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, 25, of Des Moines, Iowa, and Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard, 29, of Marshalltown, Iowa, as well interpreter Ayad Mansoor Sakat, 54, who worked for the Army as far back as the Iraq War in 2003, according to Fox News.

The attacks took place across central Syria, according to The New York Times.

The New York Times report said weapons storage areas and other buildings that support Islamic state operations were hit, according to a U.S. official. The attacks were expected to last over several hours in what the official called “a massive attack.”

President Donald Trump had promised the U.S. would fight back.

“This was an ISIS attack against the U.S., and Syria, in a very dangerous part of Syria, that is not fully controlled by them,” Trump had posted on Truth Social after the attack. “There will be very serious retaliation. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

