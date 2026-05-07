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The USS Truxtun, seen in a file photo dated Feb. 13, 2023, was one of three vessels fired upon, reportedly responding with "self-defense strikes against multiple Iranian missiles, drones, and small craft."
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The USS Truxtun, seen in a file photo dated Feb. 13, 2023, was one of three vessels fired upon, reportedly responding with "self-defense strikes against multiple Iranian missiles, drones, and small craft." (Asif Hassan - AFP / Getty Images)

Breaking: US Launches Strikes on Two Iranian Targets

 By Jack Davis  May 7, 2026 at 3:20pm
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U.S. forces attacked Iranian targets Thursday even as military officials said the ceasefire between the two nations remains officially in effect.

U.S. officials said Qeshm Port in the Strait of Hormuz and Bandar Abbas were struck, according to Fox News.

Iran’s Bandar Kargan naval checkpoint in Minab was also hit.

A statement from U.S. Central Command said it responded to Iranian threats.

“U.S. forces intercepted unprovoked Iranian attacks and responded with self-defense strikes as U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers transited the Strait of Hormuz to the Gulf of Oman, May 7,” the statement posted to X said.

“Iranian forces launched multiple missiles, drones and small boats as USS Truxtun (DDG 103), USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), and USS Mason (DDG 87) transited the international sea passage. No U.S. assets were struck,” the post said.

The post said American forces “eliminated inbound threats and targeted Iranian military facilities responsible for attacking U.S. forces including missile and drone launch sites; command and control locations; and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance nodes.”

Related:
US Forces Strike as Iranian-Flagged Vessel Attempts to Violate Blockade

“CENTCOM does not seek escalation but remains positioned and ready to protect American forces,” the post said.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency said there was air defense activity in western Tehran, while explosions were reported in the Iranian community of Chitgar, Fox News reported.

Iran’s state-run Mehr News Agency said there was firing near Bandar Abbas, Bandar Khamir, Sirik and Qeshm Island in southern Iran.

A day earlier, Iran sent 15 ballistic and cruise missiles at the United Arab Emirates.

Amid reports that Iran and the United States are considering a deal to end the war, President Donald Trump reiterated that Iran will not be able to nuke its neighbors.

“I had a great call with The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. We discussed many topics, including that we are completely united that Iran can never have a Nuclear Weapon,” he wrote in a Truth Social post.

“We agreed that a regime that kills its own people cannot control a bomb that can kill millions,” Trump wrote.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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