Breaking: US Launches Strikes on Two Iranian Targets

U.S. forces attacked Iranian targets Thursday even as military officials said the ceasefire between the two nations remains officially in effect.

U.S. officials said Qeshm Port in the Strait of Hormuz and Bandar Abbas were struck, according to Fox News.

Iran’s Bandar Kargan naval checkpoint in Minab was also hit.

A statement from U.S. Central Command said it responded to Iranian threats.

🚨 JUST IN: US strikes on Iran seem to be ONGOING, as Fox reports the US has now hit Iran’s Bandar Kargan naval checkpoint in Minab This comes amid unconfirmed reports that Iran targeted US Naval ships with anti-ship missiles To be fair: Trump warned ‘em pic.twitter.com/EAY0sEOCFr — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 7, 2026

“U.S. forces intercepted unprovoked Iranian attacks and responded with self-defense strikes as U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers transited the Strait of Hormuz to the Gulf of Oman, May 7,” the statement posted to X said.

“Iranian forces launched multiple missiles, drones and small boats as USS Truxtun (DDG 103), USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), and USS Mason (DDG 87) transited the international sea passage. No U.S. assets were struck,” the post said.

The post said American forces “eliminated inbound threats and targeted Iranian military facilities responsible for attacking U.S. forces including missile and drone launch sites; command and control locations; and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance nodes.”

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has announced that three U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers came under Iranian attack as they transited the Strait of Hormuz from the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman earlier today. The USS Mason (DDG-87), USS Truxtun (DDG-103),… pic.twitter.com/iDvd4ONnNK — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) May 7, 2026

“CENTCOM does not seek escalation but remains positioned and ready to protect American forces,” the post said.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency said there was air defense activity in western Tehran, while explosions were reported in the Iranian community of Chitgar, Fox News reported.

Iran’s state-run Mehr News Agency said there was firing near Bandar Abbas, Bandar Khamir, Sirik and Qeshm Island in southern Iran.

A day earlier, Iran sent 15 ballistic and cruise missiles at the United Arab Emirates.

Amid reports that Iran and the United States are considering a deal to end the war, President Donald Trump reiterated that Iran will not be able to nuke its neighbors.

While I remain hopeful for a diplomatic solution that will rein in Iran — not only in pursuit for a nuclear weapon, but their ability to continue to be the largest state sponsor of terrorism in the world — the details of a deal matter. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 7, 2026

“I had a great call with The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. We discussed many topics, including that we are completely united that Iran can never have a Nuclear Weapon,” he wrote in a Truth Social post.

“We agreed that a regime that kills its own people cannot control a bomb that can kill millions,” Trump wrote.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.