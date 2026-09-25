Breaking: US Military Laying 'Groundwork' for 'Potential Action' in Cuba

American military planners are developing options for what appears to be a deployment of U.S. forces to Cuba, according to a new report.

Various media reports have indicated that military planning, as opposed to orders to act upon those plans, have been taking place since May, as noted by Axios.

Now, CBS News is reporting that the U.S. Army Reserve is looking at the logistics of having police forces, medical personnel and other support units ready to support U.S. Southern Command at some point withing within the next four months.

CBS summed up the activity on Friday as the “groundwork for potential action around Cuba.”

CBS said the message its reporters saw does not mention Cuba, but that “multiple U.S. officials” it did not name said Cuba would be the focus of activity.

Army Reserve headquarters set a Friday deadline to provide information for its various commands to provide information.

The report said that among the units whose readiness is being reviewed is “a combat sustainment support battalion that specializes in coordinating logistics such as transportation, maintenance, fuel and supply needs, along with an engineer battalion.”

CBS reported that information was also sought concerning “a medical brigade to command and coordinate medical units, as well as a forward resuscitative and surgical detachment to provide emergency surgery and trauma care closer to U.S. forces.

The document also wants the reserves to potentially provide a military police brigade that would function as a security service covering standard law enforcement duties.

A representative of U.S. Southern Command said: “Due to operational security concerns, we do not disclose details or comment on U.S. operational movements or potential deployment timelines associated with current or future operations, contingencies, or planning. However, U.S. Southern Command continuously coordinates with the Joint Force to assess a range of potential requirements across its [area of responsibility] in support of assigned missions.”

CBS reported in May that officials were trying to discern how Cuba would respond to any military action from the U.S.

CBS reported in July that options for any possible military action in Cuba would include paratroopers from the 101st Airborne Division.

In May, Axios quoted a Trump adviser as saying combat troops sent to Cuba would not remain there very long.

“The president does not want boots on the ground for more than 48 hours. It’s a quagmire in the making. This could get messy,” the source said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is driving policy toward Cuba and has made his position clear.

“Cuba is in a lot of trouble because, unfortunately for them, it’s run by a bunch of incompetent communists,” Rubio has said, according to WPLG-TV. “Being a communist is bad, being an incompetent communist is like the worst.”

“Having a failed state 90 miles from our shores is a threat to the national security of the United States,” he has said, according to Politico.

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