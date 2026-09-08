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A woman crosses as motorists drive past an anti-US billboard at Enghelab Square in Tehran on Sept. 2.
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A woman crosses as motorists drive past an anti-US billboard at Enghelab Square in Tehran on Sept. 2. Iranian forces said they launched attacks on U.S. military targets in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain and other countries in the region, vowing "severe" consequences for renewed American attacks on the Islamic republic. (Atta Kenare - AFP / Getty Images) /

Breaking: US Responds to Failed Iran Strikes, Attacks Oil Tankers as Iran's Economy Deteriorates

 By Jack Davis  September 8, 2026 at 3:31pm
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U.S. forces attacked multiple Iranian tankers Tuesday as retaliation for an Iranian attempt to strike a U.S. warship on Monday.

Attacks were taking place near Kharg Island and Jask, according to Fox News.

A U.S. official said the attacks are part of a two-pronged effort to retaliate when Iran tries to sink a U.S. ship and to deprive Iran of revenue from its oil.

The official said destroying tankers is “part of that pressure campaign.”

Over the weekend, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps tried to hit a U.S. aircraft carrier and a destroyer, according to NBC News.

Iran said it would target oil tankers in Kuwait and Bahrain after its tankers were attacked.

“Following the actions of the American military in targeting several Iranian oil tankers, we warn all oil tanker crews in the areas around the ports of Kuwait and Bahrain, which are hosting these forces and are complicit in their actions, to immediately evacuate their vessels, whether they are at anchor or docked, as they will be targeted,” the IRGC Navy said.

Although Iran’s armed forces remain feisty, its economy is becoming feeble.

“This is the greatest economic isolation operation in the history of the world. We are going to asphyxiate this regime,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said recently, speaking of the U.S. blockade of Iran, according to Fox News.

Related:
Oil Flow Through Strait of Hormuz Approaches Pre-War Average

“Six months into the war, the oil squeeze is depriving Tehran of its main source of foreign currency as the value of the Iranian rial plunges, inflation soars and the economy slides deeper into crisis,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

“Now, much will depend on the degree of economic pain that the Iranian regime is willing to bear to achieve its military and geopolitical objectives,” said Hamad Hussain, an economist at Capital Economics.

Oil funds about a third of Iran’s budget, with its shadow fleet of tankers pouring oil revenue into the military.

Iran loaded 255,000 barrels a day on ships in August, down 85 percent from its February-April average, Kpler data estimated.

Iran is facing shortages and runaway inflation from the U.S. blockade, dubbed Operation Economic Outcast, according to the U.K. Guardian.

According to its report, “Iranians are facing runaway food inflation, closed petrol stations and a seemingly never-ending depreciation of the nation’s currency caused by a lack of foreign exchange reserves. Vegetable oil in Iran in August cost 383% more than a year ago. The price of eggs rose by 294%, chicken by 177%, and red meat by 148%.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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