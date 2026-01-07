Breaking: US Seizes Venezuelan 'Shadow Tanker' Being Escorted by Russia

Part of what is called the “shadow fleet” of oil tankers that bring illicit oil to markets has been seized by the U.S. in the Atlantic Ocean despite Russia sending naval vessels to protect it.

The Department of Homeland Security and military units have seized the ship, according to a Wednesday report from NBC.

The Coast Guard members who boarded the ship did not receive any opposition, according to a report in The New York Times, which cited a U.S. official it did not name.

Russia sent a submarine and other ships to protect what is now called the Marinera, but was known as the Bella 1 in the two weeks it tried break the American blockade of sanctioned oil tankers near Venezuela, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The U.S. tried to board the ship in December, but it sailed into the Atlantic, changed its name and changed its registration to reflect it was a Russian ship.

The U.S. Coast Guard has followed the ship into the Atlantic Ocean.

The New York Times reported that the ship was in the north Atlantic on Wednesday between Iceland and Great Britain, with a possible destination of Murmansk, a Russia port.

The Journal reported that when U.S. forces began their pursuit, the Bella 1 was flying a false flag and was also subject to a seizure order.

The ship was alleged to have carried Iranian oil to support terrorist organizations.

Experts said the Russia connection could be a complication.

“Once it’s legitimately registered, it gets the protection of the flag,” said retired Rear Adm. Fred Kenney, former director of legal affairs and external relations at the International Maritime Organization. “It’s not retroactive, you can’t say it was stateless two weeks ago so we’re going to say it’s stateless now.”

“Will Russia step in and protect the dark fleet on a regular basis? That would undercut the argument that they have legitimate ties to the vessels,” William Baumgartner, former judge advocate general and chief counsel for the Coast Guard, said.

“If they repeat this, it does raise the question of whether this is a legitimate change in registry, or if it appears to be done for nefarious reasons.”

Aircraft from Britain and other NATO allies helped track the ship, which is part of the “shadow fleet” carrying oil despite sanctions, according to The Times.

“At present, our vessel is sailing in the international waters of the North Atlantic under the state flag of the Russian Federation and in full compliance with the norms of international maritime law,” Russia’s foreign ministry said.

“For reasons unclear to us, the Russian ship is being given increased and clearly disproportionate attention by the US and Nato military, despite its peaceful status. We expect that western countries, which declare their commitment to freedom of navigation on the high seas, will begin adhering to this principle themselves.”

The Marinera has used six names since 2020, and sailed under the flags of five nations.

