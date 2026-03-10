Share
A large plume of smoke rises at the site of multiple airstrikes on an oil depot in Tehran on March 7, 2026.
A large plume of smoke rises at the site of multiple airstrikes on an oil depot in Tehran on March 7, 2026. (Sasan - Middle East Images - AFP / Getty Images)

Breaking: US to Take Iran Operation to a New Level with 'Most Intense Day of Strikes'

 By Jack Davis  March 10, 2026 at 6:29am
America is ready make Iran shake, rattle and roll like never before as it pounds Iranian targets, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said Tuesday.

“Today will be, yet again, our most intense day of strikes inside Iran,” Hegseth said during a media briefing.

“The most fighters, the most bombers, the most strikes. Intelligence more refined and better than ever. So that’s on one hand. On the other hand, the last 24 hours have seen Iran fire the lowest number of missiles they’ve been capable of firing yet.”

“On Day 10 of Operation Epic Fury, we are winning with an overwhelming and unrelenting focus on our objectives,” Hegseth said.

Hegseth reiterated that the U.S. military’s objectives are to obliterate missile stockpiles, launchers, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ability to produce said weapons.

The U.S. also seeks in this conflict to totally destroy the IRGC navy and end the Iranian government’s ability to gain nuclear weapons “forever.”

A confident Hegseth said the U.S. was “crushing the enemy in an overwhelming display of technical skill and military force.”

“We will not relent until the enemy is totally and decisively defeated,” Hegseth continued. “But we do so on our timeline and at our choosing.”

Hegseth fired a shot across the bow of the administration’s critics by noting “this is not 2003,” referring to the Iraq War.

“This is not endless nation-building. This is not the type of quagmires we saw under Bush or Obama. Not even close,” he said.

“Our generation of soldier will not let that happen again, and nor will this president, who very clearly ran against those kinds of never ending, nebulously scoped missions.

“Those days are dead.”

Hegseth also added the U.S. has achieved “total air dominance.”

He then explained how Tehran is losing all of its allies, per NBC News.

“The country’s “neighbors, and in some cases, former allies in the Gulf, have abandoned them,” Hegseth said.

“And their proxies, Hezbollah, the Houthis and Hamas, are either broken, ineffective or on the sidelines.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




