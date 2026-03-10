Breaking: US to Take Iran Operation to a New Level with 'Most Intense Day of Strikes'

America is ready make Iran shake, rattle and roll like never before as it pounds Iranian targets, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said Tuesday.

“Today will be, yet again, our most intense day of strikes inside Iran,” Hegseth said during a media briefing.

“The most fighters, the most bombers, the most strikes. Intelligence more refined and better than ever. So that’s on one hand. On the other hand, the last 24 hours have seen Iran fire the lowest number of missiles they’ve been capable of firing yet.”

Secretary Hegseth: “Today will be yet again our most intense day of strikes inside Iran.” pic.twitter.com/ufuayD70RK — CSPAN (@cspan) March 10, 2026

“On Day 10 of Operation Epic Fury, we are winning with an overwhelming and unrelenting focus on our objectives,” Hegseth said.

Hegseth reiterated that the U.S. military’s objectives are to obliterate missile stockpiles, launchers, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ability to produce said weapons.

The U.S. also seeks in this conflict to totally destroy the IRGC navy and end the Iranian government’s ability to gain nuclear weapons “forever.”

A confident Hegseth said the U.S. was “crushing the enemy in an overwhelming display of technical skill and military force.”

The Iranian regime can try to hide their missile launchers, but U.S. forces won’t stop looking. When we find them, we’re taking them out. pic.twitter.com/urq3LWwARC — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 10, 2026

“We will not relent until the enemy is totally and decisively defeated,” Hegseth continued. “But we do so on our timeline and at our choosing.”

Hegseth fired a shot across the bow of the administration’s critics by noting “this is not 2003,” referring to the Iraq War.

“This is not endless nation-building. This is not the type of quagmires we saw under Bush or Obama. Not even close,” he said.

“Our generation of soldier will not let that happen again, and nor will this president, who very clearly ran against those kinds of never ending, nebulously scoped missions.

“Those days are dead.”

Day and NIGHT, U.S. forces continue to deliver overwhelming firepower. pic.twitter.com/TGx0ujatMh — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 10, 2026

Hegseth also added the U.S. has achieved “total air dominance.”

He then explained how Tehran is losing all of its allies, per NBC News.

“The country’s “neighbors, and in some cases, former allies in the Gulf, have abandoned them,” Hegseth said.

“And their proxies, Hezbollah, the Houthis and Hamas, are either broken, ineffective or on the sidelines.”

