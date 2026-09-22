Breaking: Vance's Task Force Purges 760,000 Names from Obamacare Rolls After Uncovering Rampant Fraud

The biggest surgery in the history of Obamacare is about to amputate more than $2 billion in fraud.

The White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, led by Vice President J.D. Vance, is cutting 760,000 individual accounts that are on the Affordable Care Act’s books, administration officials said, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Vance and Dr. Mehmet Oz, the administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, estimate canceling those accounts will save taxpayers $2.2 billion.

NEW: VP Vance announces a major fraud crackdown, stopping enrollment for roughly 750,000 people the administration believes are fraudulently enrolled in Obamacare. Vance says the move will save taxpayers $2.2 billion. “We expect that most of these people are fraudulently… pic.twitter.com/E8KmrZU3Wr — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 22, 2026

During the Biden administration, Obamacare enrollment increased from about 10 million people to more than 22 million.

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A Department of Health and Human Services report issued this year estimated that nearly half of new Obamacare enrollments during Biden’s time in office were fraudulent.

CMS estimates that more than a million people never provided the required Social Security number when they enrolled.

Obamacare, like all welfare in the US, is a cesspool for fraud. It needs to go. https://t.co/calin8X76n — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) September 22, 2026

CMS is also planning to check whether 415,000 people currently enrolled meet guidelines regarding immigration status and income.

The Trump administration is ending a Biden-era policy that allowed people to get a benefit without providing required information.

The Journal report said that officials say some people enrolled are unaware they were enrolled, have employer-provided health insurance, or make too much money to be covered by Obamacare.

A nationwide moratorium on new agents and brokers, who are paid by insurance companies, is also in effect.

.@DrOzCMS describes how fraudsters were able to exploit Obamacare: “They targeted tens of thousands of Americans in a $233 million scheme…bribed homeless and jobless people into enrolling in the ACA plans…and then they bragged about the money they made.” pic.twitter.com/7DIhx2ia0P — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 22, 2026

Administration officials said 40 Obamacare agents and brokers alone cost taxpayers $45 million through about 50,000 fake enrollments.

CMS has already cut off 66 agents from the system and plans to terminate 469 more, according to administration officials.

Brian Blase, the founder of the Paragon Health Institute, said Obamacare needed to be fixed, according to The Washington Post.

Paragon Health Institute has estimated 6 million Obamacare enrollees are fraudulent.

“The Trump administration actions to suspend brokers engaged in these activities and disenroll phantoms is welcome and will save taxpayers billions of dollars each year,” Blasé said.

Oz has said he estimated about a third of Obamacare enrollments are fake.

“If you care about the ACA, then you’ll want us to take the fraud out,” Oz said in June.

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