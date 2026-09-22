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Vice President J.D. Vance talks to reporters on Sept. 21 before boarding Air Force Two at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (Kent Nishimura - pool / Getty Images)

Breaking: Vance's Task Force Purges 760,000 Names from Obamacare Rolls After Uncovering Rampant Fraud

 By Jack Davis  September 22, 2026 at 10:28am
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The biggest surgery in the history of Obamacare is about to amputate more than $2 billion in fraud.

The White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, led by Vice President J.D. Vance, is cutting 760,000 individual accounts that are on the Affordable Care Act’s books,  administration officials said, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Vance and Dr. Mehmet Oz, the administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, estimate canceling those accounts will save taxpayers $2.2 billion.

During the Biden administration, Obamacare enrollment increased from about 10 million people to more than 22 million.

Should Obamacare be ended?

A Department of Health and Human Services report issued this year estimated that nearly half of new Obamacare enrollments during Biden’s time in office were fraudulent.

CMS estimates that more than a million people never provided the required Social Security number when they enrolled.

CMS is also planning to check whether 415,000 people currently enrolled meet guidelines regarding immigration status and income.

The Trump administration is ending a Biden-era policy that allowed people to get a benefit without providing required information.

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The Journal report said that officials say some people enrolled are unaware they were enrolled, have employer-provided health insurance, or make too much money to be covered by Obamacare.

A nationwide moratorium on new agents and brokers, who are paid by insurance companies, is also in effect.

Administration officials said 40 Obamacare agents and brokers alone cost taxpayers $45 million through about 50,000 fake enrollments.

CMS has already cut off 66 agents from the system and plans to terminate 469 more, according to administration officials.

Brian Blase, the founder of the Paragon Health Institute, said Obamacare needed to be fixed, according to The Washington Post.

Paragon Health Institute has estimated 6 million Obamacare enrollees are fraudulent.

“The Trump administration actions to suspend brokers engaged in these activities and disenroll phantoms is welcome and will save taxpayers billions of dollars each year,” Blasé said.

Oz has said he estimated about a third of Obamacare enrollments are fake.

“If you care about the ACA, then you’ll want us to take the fraud out,” Oz said in June.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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