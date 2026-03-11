Breaking: Vehicle Smashes Through White House Barricade, Secret Service Intervenes

A van plowed into a security barricade outside the White House early Wednesday.

The Secret Service is investigating the early morning incident, according to WTTG-TV.

The van drove through a barricade at Connecticut Avenue and H Street, triggering a response form the Metropolitan Police and the Secret Service.

The driver of the van was taken into custody.

Police are questioning the driver. It is unclear if charges are being filed.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

A Secret Service investigation is underway near the White House after officials say a van drove through a barricade. https://t.co/1BKcb965nG — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) March 11, 2026

Anthony Guglielmi, a representative of the Secret Service, said members of its uniformed division were “looking into a suspicious vehicle,” according to CBS News.

“Various entrances and the streets are temporarily closed as teams conduct their work,” Guglielmi said.

“We will provide additional information once we get updated from officers later this morning.”

Multiple streets were closed after the incident, according to WJLA-TV.

Last month, an armed man was shot to death by police after entering President Donald Trump’s Florida residence with a shotgun.

Also last month, a man who had a shotgun was arrested after he tried to dash into the U.S. Capitol with the weapon.

Statement from DC MPD: “On Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at approximately 6:37 a.m., MPD officers responded to the vicinity of the White House to assist the United States Secret Service after a van drove through the barricade at Connecticut Avenue and H Street, Northwest. There are… — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) March 11, 2026

Last month, as the war with Iran began, the Secret Service said it was taking extra precautions.

“The US Secret Service is actively monitoring the situation in Iran and remains in close coordination with our federal and local partners. The agency’s protective model is designed to be adaptable to meet the needs of the current security environment and ensure the continued safety of our protectees, protective sites, and the surrounding communities,” the Secret Service said in a news release.

“While we do not discuss our specific protective measures for operational security reasons, the public may notice an increased law enforcement and federal presence around U.S. Secret Service protected sites.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.