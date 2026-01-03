BREAKING: After Venezuela Attacks, Allegedly by US, Colombian President Demands UN Meeting

Shortly after explosions rocked Caracas, Venezuela, on Saturday morning, the president of neighboring Colombia seemed to confirm the attack came from a foreign power and demanded a meeting of the United Nations and the Organization of American States.

While Colombian President Gustavo Petro did not specifically name who he believed was responsible for the attacks, his statement comes three days after he said American forces had bombed a Venezuelan cocaine processing facility.

The post came moments after numerous reports of explosions around Venezuela’s capital began to emerge on social media shortly after 2 a.m. Eastern.

🚨 BREAKING: Reports of U.S. Army CH-67G Chinook Special Operations helicopters seen flying over Caracas, Venezuela during suspected U.S. airstrikes At least TWELVE explosions appear to have occurred throughout the capital city. These Chinooks are believed to be from the Army’s… pic.twitter.com/K3qwNejK2q — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 3, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Reports of U.S. Army CH-67G Chinook Special Operations helicopters seen flying over Caracas, Venezuela during suspected U.S. airstrikes At least TWELVE explosions appear to have occurred throughout the capital city. These Chinooks are believed to be from the Army’s… pic.twitter.com/K3qwNejK2q — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 3, 2026

It was unclear how many attacks there were, although The Associated Press reported “at least seven explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard” at the time of the attacks.

While no official confirmation of the origin of the attacks was clear as of early Saturday morning, Venezuela said that it was “military aggression” on the part of the United States just before 3 a.m. Eastern, according to Reuters.

However, Petro seemed to be confident in U.S. involvement in a statement on social media just after the attacks began.

“Right now they are bombing Caracas. Alert to the whole world, they have attacked Venezuela,” he said.

“They are bombing with missiles. The OAS and the UN must meet immediately.”

En este momento bombardean Caracas. Alerta atodo el mundo han atacado a Venezuela Bombardean con misiles. Debe reunirse la OEA y la ONU de inmediato. — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) January 3, 2026

Earlier in the week, Petro accused the United States of bombing a Venezuelan drug processing plant, amid higher tensions between Caracas and Washington over narcoterrorism.

“We know that Trump bombed a factory, in Maracaibo, which we fear was mixing coca paste to make cocaine,” Petro said, according to Agence France Presse. He said that the facility was being run by the ELN guerrilla group, a militant far-left insurgent Colombian group.

“It’s simply the ELN. The ELN is permitting, with its trafficking and mental dogma, the invasion of Venezuela,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.