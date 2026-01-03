Share
Colombia's President Gustavo Petro delivers a speech during a military ceremony to introduce the new commanders of the Armed Forces in Bogota on December 29, 2025.
Colombia's President Gustavo Petro delivers a speech during a military ceremony to introduce the new commanders of the Armed Forces in Bogota on December 29, 2025. (Sergio Yate = AFP / Getty Images)

BREAKING: After Venezuela Attacks, Allegedly by US, Colombian President Demands UN Meeting

 By C. Douglas Golden  January 3, 2026 at 1:30am
Shortly after explosions rocked Caracas, Venezuela, on Saturday morning, the president of neighboring Colombia seemed to confirm the attack came from a foreign power and demanded a meeting of the United Nations and the Organization of American States.

While Colombian President Gustavo Petro did not specifically name who he believed was responsible for the attacks, his statement comes three days after he said American forces had bombed a Venezuelan cocaine processing facility.

The post came moments after numerous reports of explosions around Venezuela’s capital began to emerge on social media shortly after 2 a.m. Eastern.

It was unclear how many attacks there were, although The Associated Press reported “at least seven explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard” at the time of the attacks.

While no official confirmation of the origin of the attacks was clear as of early Saturday morning, Venezuela said that it was “military aggression” on the part of the United States just before 3 a.m. Eastern, according to Reuters.

However, Petro seemed to be confident in U.S. involvement in a statement on social media just after the attacks began.

“Right now they are bombing Caracas. Alert to the whole world, they have attacked Venezuela,” he said.

“They are bombing with missiles. The OAS and the UN must meet immediately.”

Earlier in the week, Petro accused the United States of bombing a Venezuelan drug processing plant, amid higher tensions between Caracas and Washington over narcoterrorism.

“We know that Trump bombed a factory, in Maracaibo, which we fear was mixing coca paste to make cocaine,” Petro said, according to Agence France Presse. He said that the facility was being run by the ELN guerrilla group, a militant far-left insurgent Colombian group.

“It’s simply the ELN. The ELN is permitting, with its trafficking and mental dogma, the invasion of Venezuela,” he said.

